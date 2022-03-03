Boosie BadAzz appears to have responded to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent callout on a song in a track of his own.

Late last night (March 2), Boosie dropped the deluxe version of his new album, Heartfelt. On the LP is a song called "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots," on which he appears to respond to YoungBoy calling him out on the track "I Hate YoungBoy."

On YoungBoy's "I Hate YoungBoy," he raps, "Feel like Boosie don't even like me, bitch, don't call my phone (Fuck you)." YoungBoy disses numerous other people including Lil Durk's fiancée India and Gucci Mane.

While Boosie doesn't mention YoungBoy's name directly on "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots," it certainly appears he's firing back. "First and last time speaking on this," he begins. "If you felt that way, why you ain't call me on my phone number? Bitch, you know you wrong/Clearin' all these n****s' songs/Don't go clear a n****'s song, but fake it like you a n***a dog/That's that fake shit/Don't speak on me no more lil' n***a, you know I don't go for that/Let's keep it real dog, you was a ho for that."

Based on what Boosie says, it appears he and YoungBoy have songs together and Boosie is upset that YoungBoy has cleared other artist's songs but not theirs. The two have an entire project together that dates back to 2019.

Boosie has always seemed to hold YoungBoy in high regard, so this back-and-forth is interesting. In March of 2021, Boosie tweeted in support of YoungBoy while he was locked up.

Listen to Boosie BadAzz's "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots" below.