Boosie BadAzz Thinks Every School Needs SWAT Team Snipers, Says Inmates Are More Protected Than Kids

Boosie BadAzz thinks drastic measures need to be made in order to prevent another school shooting like the one that recently happened in Texas.

On Wednesday night (May 25), Boosie hopped on Twitter to vent about the elementary school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning (May 24). According to the Baton Rouge, La. rapper, all schools need heavily armed police shooters on deck.

"6-8 Swat team snipers need to be at every school to protect our children‼️" Boosie tweeted. "Front door, back door n undercover snipers. Shooters will be taking down sooner if they try something‼️Take some of the police out the hood n put en n these schools, supermarkets, churches etc Shit sad."

In a follow-up post he added, "They protect inmates better than our kids ‼️ yeah I said it."

"We can’t afford snipers at our kids schools but we can give billions for wars ‼️ SMH," he concluded.

Boosie's latest comments on the situation came several hours after he became a trending topic on Twitter for misidentifying the alleged Texas shooter in a homophobic post. The post has since been removed by Twitter.

The nation is still reeling following the deaths of 19 children and two adults who were killed during a mass-shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. The troubled high school student reportedly murdered his grandmother before shooting up the school. Ramos then barricaded himself in his home before being killed by responding officers.

Boosie isn't the only rapper to weigh in on the tragic event. Several hip-hop artists have reacted to the fatal incident.