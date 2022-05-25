Boosie BadAzz is trending after he made a homophobic post misidentifying the Texas elementary school shooter.

This morning (May 25), Boosie tweeted a photo that has been proven by fact checkers to not be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Authorities have identified the real Ramos as being responsible for killing at least 19 students and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).

The photo that Boosie posted appears to feature an individual completely unrelated to the Texas tragedy. He captioned the post, "N u a was a fag," with a middle finger emoji. At the time of this article, the post has been up for over three hours and has over 9,000 likes on it.

Despite the person in the photo being almost immediately debunked as the shooter, Boosie isn't even the only verified account to spread the misleading information. Arizona Republican Paul Gosar also posted the misinformation in a since-deleted tweet with his own caption: "We know already fool. It's a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It's apparently your kind of trash."

If you've followed Boosie at all in recent years, you know this isn't his first time making a homophobic remark. He has gone after Lil Nas X multiple times in volatile homophobic rants. Before that last year, he went off on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. He even went on a rant about Dwyane Wade’s child coming out as transgender. Mike Tyson actually later confronted Boosie about that moment.