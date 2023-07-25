Sexyy Red Throwback Video Shows Her Toting Machine Gun in the Suburbs as She Raps to Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’ – Watch

A Sexyy Red throwback video shows her toting a machine gun in the suburbs as she raps to Vanessa Carlton's 2002 smash pop hit, "A Thousand Miles."

Sexyy Red Raps "Ah Thousand Jugs" to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles"

In a hilarious video that hit the internet back in 2018, Sexyy Red can be seen rapping her own lyrics over Vanessa Carlton's chart-topping pop song, "A Thousand Miles," a track that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in the early 2000s. In Sexyy Red's version, titled "Ah Thousand Juggs," the rising St. Louis rap star skips and strolls through a clean-cut suburban neighborhood in an all-white tennis outfit all the while rapping with an AR-15-style semiautomatic machine gun.

"Makin' my way through the hood," Sexyy Red raps to the tune of Vanessa Carlton's popular song below. "With your boo, all his homeboys think I'm cute (Doo-doo-doo doo-doo-doo-doo)/Ridin' ’round tinted 5, totin' his iron/Better not no opp try nothin' (Boom-boom-boom boom-boom-boom-boom)/You gettin' filled too/I coulda killed you/You lost a tennis shoe/We shootin' out the roof/And now you on the news."

Sexxy Red Fans Reflect on Rapper's Journey Five Years After Hilarious "Ah Thousand Jugs" Video

Now, in 2023, as Sexyy Red's rap career continues to blossom through tracks like "Pound Town" and "Pound Town 2" featuring Nicki Minaj, many fans of the Missouri-bred spitter have been singing her praises across social media as it pertains to the "Ah Thousand Jugs" Vanessa Carlton parody from 2018. Sexyy Red admirers all over Twitter are reflecting on the fact that they knew even back then that she was a star in the making.

"I been waiting for Sexyy Red to blow since Ah thousand Jugs y’all don’t know how happy I am fa her like OMGGG ITS HAPPENING," one Sexyy Redd fan gushes.

Another tweeted: "N***s talkin bout sexyy red you n****s late niggas wasn’t tapped in when she was walking down the street in the white tennis skirt singing Vanessa Carlton that was the golden era."

New Sexyy Redd Fans Uncover "Ah Thousand Jugs" for the First Time

On the flip side, fans who were just put on to Sexyy Red in recent months have been delightfully surprised when discovering her version of the Vanessa Carlton song.

"I was today years old when I found out this was Sexyy Red like she’s BEEN an icon fr," a Twitter user wrote as they shared the sentiments of many first-time viewers of the "Ah Thousand Jugs" video below.

Another chimed in: "This was SexxyRed ...I remember this going viral years ago...who knew ! She was obviously meant to make it."

Vanessa Carlton's Hip-Hop History with "A Thousand Miles"

Sexyy Red's hilarious video certainly isn't the only time singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton has rubbed up against the rap game. When Yungeen Ace, Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa and FastMoney Goon similarly sampled the piano-driven "A Thousand Miles" for the song "Who I Smoke" back in 2021, Vanessa Carlton famously came out in support of the rappers' use of her music. However, it was Cam'ron who jumped on the first hip-hop version of the Vanessa Carlton classic when he was cleared to use the sample on the 2017 song, "10,000 Miles."

Check out Sexyy Red's "Ah Thousand Jugs" video and see more hilarious fan reactions to it below.

Watch the Sexyy Red Rap to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" While She Totes a Machine Gun in the Suburbs and See More Reactions to it Below