Blue Ivy Put Solange’s Son on to DaBaby’s ‘Shake Sumn’ Remix With Sexyy Red

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is apparently a fan of DaBaby's latest single "Shake Sumn (Remix)" featuring Sexyy Red and recently put her cousin on to the track.

On Tuesday (July 18), Solange's son Julez shared video on TikTok of himself sitting in a car listening to DaBaby and Sexyy Red's "Shake Sumn (Remix)." In the comment section of the post, someone asked Julez who put him on to the song.

"Who showed you this song blue[?]" an inquisitive TikTok user jokingly queried.

"Actually yes," Julez responded along with a laughing emoji.

DaBaby's "Shake Sumn" Makes Waves

DaBaby put out "Shake Sumn" back in May as part of a three-song release titled Call Da Fireman. The song is the rapper's most successful track in some time and has peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On July 7, he released the remix featuring Sexyy Red. The video has over 1 million views and is currently the No. 48 top music video on the popular video streaming site.

