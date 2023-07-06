TikTok Music Streaming Platform – App to Compete With Spotify

TikTok has recently launched its own music streaming platform.

All About TikTok's Music Streaming Platform

According to a report made by Music Business Worldwide on Thursday (July 6), TikTok announced that their streaming app, TikTok Music, debuted in Indonesia and Brazil. The music-centered application will replace the company’s existing streaming service, Resso, in those two countries on Sept. 5.

Ole Obermann, the Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, described the new app as "a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service."

Users must have a premium-only music subscription to access the app's features. TikTok Music strives to compete against other music streaming platforms like Spotify. The app is also licensed by three major record companies: Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music. Moreover, music lovers can flip through the catalogs from all three record labels. Despite having a discovery mode, TikTok is attempting to have all eyes on its streaming service.

A rep from the social media platform told Music Business Worldwide that there is no information to share on whether or not the platform will go beyond Indonesia or Brazil. "We're excited about the opportunities for TikTok Music, for music fans, artists and the industry, but we don’t have anything to share on future plans."

What Features Does TikTok Music Have?

TikTok claims that its new music app will speed up the music discovery process. TikTok Music also aims to offer a high-quality listening experience and increase opportunities and revenue for artists and rights-holders.

The app will include a slew of music from aspiring and established artists. Similarly, the app will provide uninterrupted ad-free listening and a download function for listening offline. With a premium-only music subscription, users can stream full versions of viral TikTok songs, do a lyric search, grab the name of songs through their Shazam-like tool, Song Catch and much more.