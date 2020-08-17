Kanye West Proposes “Jesus Tok” After Being Disturbed by TikTok Content

Kanye West isn't a huge fan of the content on TikTok and is speaking out against the video app for failing to align with his Christian beliefs.

On Monday (Aug. 17), Kanye suggested a new form of TikTok called "Jesus Tok" after being "disturbed" by the content he saw on the video sharing app.

"A VISION JUST CAME TO ME," ’Ye began in a series of tweets. "JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIKTOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY."

In a follow-up tweet, Kanye asked for the app to collaborate with him in the creation of a "Christian monitored" platform. "WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIKTOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

It's unclear what content Kanye is referring to. Nonetheless, reports surfaced online back in October claiming that the "All Falls Down" rapper had asked members of his family and staff to uphold Christian values in his presence. So, his qualms with the content he deems concerning on TikTok isn't too farfetched.

The popular social media platform, which is typically used to create, share and discover short music videos, has been under fire by the United States government. Earlier this month, according to a report from CNN, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban TikTok and other Chinese social media apps if the company isn't sold to a U.S.-based company within 45 days.