TikTok Launches First-Ever Billboard Top 50 Chart – What Does That Mean for Hip-Hop?

TikTok has collaborated with Billboard to launch its first-ever Top 50 Chart, with Sexyy Red debuting at No. 1.

TikTok Launches First-Ever Billboard Top 50 Chart

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart launched on Thursday (Sept. 14), and will serve as a new weekly chart that's comprised solely of the most popular songs seen on the video-sharing app. Sexyy Redd claimed the first-ever No. 1 spot on the chart with her smash hit "SkeeYee." Doja Cat followed close behind at No. 2 with "Paint The Town Red," which was also the first rap song of 2023 to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday (Sept. 12).

Sexyy Red also appeared two more times in the top 50, with her songs "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)" and "Mad At Me" debuting at No. 19 and No. 50, respectively.

In a statement, Sexxy Red said she was thrilled to see so many of her songs on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, and thanked her fans for "running up" her music.

"I am so excited that so many of my songs are charting on TikTok and Billboard’s new chart," she said. "I always knew I would be a No. 1 type of artist, so I want to thank all my fans on TikTok for running my music up! I’m just being me on TikTok and people love it."

What Does the TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart Mean for Hip-Hop?

While hip-hop may not be dominating the traditional Billboard charts in 2023, TikTok's new chart makes the case that rap may be having a stronger year on the app. Aside from Sexyy Red and Doja Cat, Ice Spice's "Deli" and NLE Choppa's "It's Getting Hot" also debuted in the chart's top 10 and No. 6 and No. 8.

Charlie Wilson's "I'm Blessed" featuring T.I. additionally debuted at No. 9, Young Thug and Drake's "Oh U Went" debuted at No. 14 and Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplant" featuring 21 Savage debuted at No. 16. Elsewhere, Gunna, Tee Grizzley, Kaliiii, Toosii, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole also debuted within the top 50.

Speaking to XXL, Capitol Music Group Executive Vice President and President of Priority Records Orlando Wharton elaborates on what the new chart means for hip-hop, and how it will inevitably change the game

"50 years of the evolution of hip-hop, and we're just getting started," Wharton says. "Always changing and moving the culture forward."

