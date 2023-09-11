Doja Cat Earns Second No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Paint the Town Red’

Doja Cat has earned her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the success of her new single "Paint the Town Red."

Doja Cat Debuts Atop Billboard Hot 100 With "Paint the Town Red"

Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" shot from No. 3 to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday (Sept. 11), five weeks after it debuted on the chart. This marks the second time Doja has secured the top spot on the Hot 100, having previously done so with her song "Say So" with Nicki Minaj back in 2020. "Paint the Town Red" is also now the first rap song of 2023 to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in over a year, ending the longest stretch the genre had gone without a chart-topping hit since 2001.

The last rap song to snag the top spot on the Hot 100 was Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," which debuted at No. 1 on Aug. 27, 2022. Doja Cat's No. 1 snag comes after a few rap tracks managed to secure No. 2 placements on the chart this year, including Drake's "Search and Rescue," Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" and Lil Durk's "All My Life" with J. Cole.

"Paint the Town Red" Will Appear on Doja Cat's New Album Scarlet

"Paint the Town Red" was Doja Cat's second single to appear off her upcoming album, Scarlet, which drops on Sep. 22. She most recently dropped off her single "Demons" on Sept. 1 and had previously shared the single "Attention" back on June 16.

Doja Cat Is Going on Tour

Back in June, Doja Cat announced she would be embarking on the The Scarlet Tour, and would be bringing along Ice Spice and Doechii to serve as her openers. The North American trek will kick off on Halloween in San Francisco and will make 24 stops in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Miami, New York, Boston, Detroit and more. The trio will then close things out on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

