Doja Cat Says She Doesn’t Diss Female Rappers, Mentions Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat said online this week that she doesn't diss female rappers and mentioned Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Doja Cat Says She Doesn't Diss Female Rappers

On Friday (Sept. 1), Doja Cat hit up her Instagram Story and responded to the people who tried pinning her supposed disses on Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and other female rappers. In the post below, Doja revealed that some people are in denial and attempt to push the shade that's meant for them onto female rappers. In actuality, her lyrical jabs are aimed at critics.

"People don't wanna accept I'm dissing them so they try to pin it on cardi nicki and meg and every other female rapper," Dpja Cat wrote on her IG Story. "I don't diss rappers I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching."

In the next post on her Instagram Story, Doja Cat declared that she doesn't throw shots at people she's inspired by. Afterward, Doja explained how someone could get someone on her bad side.

"I don't diss people i'm inspired by i don’t diss people i look up to," Doja Cat continued. "i don’t diss people who don’t harass and attack me every day. Y’ALL DO. SHE doesn’t. THEY don’t. Y’all are the problem."

Doja Cat Announces Release Date for New Scarlet Album

On Aug. 31, Doja Cat logged into Instagram and revealed the release date for Scarlet alongside the album's artwork, which has since been changed because it drew too many similarities from the cover of metal band Chaver's new project. Scarlet will debut on Sept. 22.

Look at Doja Cat's Instagram Story post about who she doesn't diss below.

