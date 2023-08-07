Doja Cat Shares Bizarre Thirst Trap Photo and People Are Not Feeling It

Doja Cat has people scratching their heads after she shared a bizarre "thirst trap" photo on social media.

Doja Cat Posts "Thirst Trap" on Social Media

On Sunday (Aug. 6), Doja Cat posted a selfie on Twitter and Instagram that shows a very close up view of the rapper's face. In the photo, which can be seen below, she is wearing a pink top and looking under the camera. She has multiple acne bumps on her forehead, which is prominently featured in the photo. Doja captioned the photo "thirst trap," along with a blowing kiss emoji.

People React to Odd Thirst Trap

People on social media have been reacting to Doja Cat's weird pic.

"I have no clue why nxggxs gas shawty, but this is crazyy," one Twitter user commented on the post.

"Guys I ain't thirsty no more," another person posted.

"Can someone please tell me this is not real life. I'm frightened," reads another post.

Doja Cat is not shy about doing thing she knows will get under peoples' skin. Earlier this year, she explained why she loves going to war with trolls.

"A lot of people think I’m not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that’s the art of it: I love to go to f**king war with trolls," Doja Cat told Variety. "That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 f**king years and it’s just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, 'Oh, if you’re defending yourself, you’re weak.' But I always rest on 'Everyone can suck my d**k from the back.' If somebody wants to fight me on the internet. I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It’s fun for me. I’m a very messy b**ch."

Check out Doja Cat's odd thirst trap below.

See Doja Cat's Bizarre Thirst Trap and Reactions