Doja Cat Loses 250,000 Followers on Instagram in Two Days After Argument With Fans – Report

Doja Cat reportedly lost over 250,000 followers on Instagram in two days after arguing with her fans.

Doja Cat's Instagram Followers Continue to Plummet Following Argument With Fans

On Monday (July 24), an Instagram analytic site called Social Blade reported that Doja Cat lost an excessive amount of followers after arguing with fans for using the term "Kittenz" and "Kitten" as their fandom name and saying that she didn't love them, which can be seen below. After a few heated conversations between Doja Cat and her fans on Sunday (July 23), the 27-year-old artist lost 64,04625,990 followers. By Monday, 153,749 people decided to hit the unfollow button on Doja's IG account. Then, another 48,724 people unfollowed Doja Cat on Instagram on Tuesday (July 25). The exchange of tweets between herself and fans on Sunday also prompted the versatile musician to deactivate her Threads account.

Read More: Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati

Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn't Love Them and Ridicules Their Fandom Name, Kittenz and Kitten

On Sunday, Doja Cat blasted her followers for calling themselves "Kitten" or "Kittenz" in a since-deleted Thread post, which can be seen below. Although she admitted to creating her fan base's name when she was "an alcohol teen," Doja Cat still wasn't too fond of the moniker. "Kittenz" and "Kitten" came about after Doja Cat made an official Twitter poll about naming her fans kittens or cubs in 2020.

"My fans don't name themselves s**t," she wrote in a her since-deleted Threads post obtained by The Shade Room. "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Doja Cat also told her fans that she didn't love them after one of them requested the Los Angeles-based rapper to say it. Doja responded by suggesting that she only speaks on her terms.

"My life my rules[,] my style[,] my attitude," she wrote to a fan.

After another fan requested Doja Cat to say that she loved her "Kittenz," she said that she didn't love them because they're complete strangers.

The person replied, "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans."

Doja Cat wrote back: "I don't though cuz i don't even know yall."

She also told another fan to stop acting like a parental figure after they reminded her that Doja Cat wouldn't be famous without them. After her slew of critical tweets, Doja Cat's top fan pages have deactivated their accounts.

See how many followers Doja Cat lost below.

See Doja Cat Lose 250,000 Followers on Instagram in Two Days After Argument With Fans

Doja Cat loses over 250,000 followers Social Blade loading...