Doja Cat Shares Photos of Herself With Apparent Bloody Nose, Fans React

Doja Cat recently posted photos on social media of herself with an apparent bloody nose and fans are having mixed reactions.

On Thursday (July 13), Doja Cat shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account. The first photo in the post below shows a very close-up shot of the Planet Her rhymer with what appears to be blood trickling from her nose onto her teeth. The second photo sees her bent over smiling, showing off blood-stained teeth. In yet another selfie, she smiles with the crimson substance on her lips.

Fans React to Doja Cat Bloody Nose Photos

Fans have been weighing in on the odd photos.

"This is disturbing, my mind cannot comprehend this strange kind of behaviour," one person reacted to the post on Twitter.

"She's losing me I fear," another person shared.

"She's going to ruin her own career I'm so serious. Attention flopped and so will her next album. Like please tighten up," another post reads.

Not everyone was put off by the photos.

"And here goes the qrt trashing her, let my girl be in peace," someone else posted.

Doja Cat Tour and Album

Doja Cat recently announced she will be embarking on The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii, which kicks off in October. She has also been teasing her new album, the follow-up to the Grammy nominated Planet Her.

See Doja Cat's bloody nose selfies and confused reactions below.

