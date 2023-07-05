Ice Spice Compared to Woman With Down Syndrome by Fan, Rapper Fires Back

Ice Spice recently responded to a fan who compared the rapper's appearance to a woman with Down syndrome.

On Monday (July 3), a Twitter user shared a photo on the app that shows a side-by-side image of Ice Spice's face split next to a woman who appears to have Down syndrome, with the suggestion seemingly that the Bronx, N.Y. rapper suffers from the condition. The "Princess Diana" rhymer responded to the slight on Twitter on Tuesday (July 4).

"U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," Ice Spice reacted to the post along with a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Ice Spice Continues Meteoric Rise to Fame

Ice Spice has had one of the fastest come-ups in hip-hop history. And things don't seem to be slowing down for the "Gangsta Boo" rapper anytime soon. Last month, she was named as the artist with the most top five Billboard Hot 100 chart hits in 2023. She currently has two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last week, she performed a medley at the 2023 BET Awards and was recently announced as a special guest on Doja Cat's upcoming The Scarlet Tour.

