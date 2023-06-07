Ice Spice Has the Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits in 2023

Ice Spice has staked her claim as the artist with the most top five Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2023.

Ice Spice has parlayed a breakout year in 2022 into major success in 2023. On Monday (June 5), she became the only artist this year to notch three songs in the top five of Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.

What Ice Spice Songs Have Reached Top Five This Year?

Ice Spice notched her first top five hit via her appearance on PinkPantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," which peaked at No. 3 on the chart back in February. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper's next placement came in April when her "Princess Diana (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 4. Most recently, Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" with Ice Spice debuted at No. 2 on the chart this week.

What's Next for Ice Spice?

After releasing her debut EP Like..? in January, things have only been up for the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper. On top of her major musical looks, Ice Spice was personally invited to the 2023 Met Gala by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in May. She has also garnered some very famous fans. Last month, Ice Spice revealed new music is on the way during an interview with Billboard. Over the weekend, she performed at Hot 97's Summer Jam.

