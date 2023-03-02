Ice Spice Has More Monthly Spotify Listeners Than The Beatles, Twitter Reacts

Ice Spice's stock is quickly rising, as evident in the fact that she recently surpassed legendary English rock band The Beatles in monthly listeners on Spotify. And Twitter has a lot to say about it.

On Wednesday (March 1), hip-hop blog RapTV shared the numbers comparison between the buzzing Bronx, N.Y. rhymer and famed John Lennon and Paul McCartney-led band. As of press time, the "Munch ("Feelin' U)" rapper has almost 2 million more monthly listeners than The Beatles. Ice Spice's tally comes in a 29,292,796 monthly listeners while The Beatles have 27,955,845 monthly listeners.

Though The Beatles' heyday was in the 1960s, they are considered one of the most influential bands of all time and still own many Billboard chart records. However, most of the band's target audience is outside of the age group that uses Spotify on the regular. Folks on Twitter have been commenting on news of Ice Spice surpassing The Beatles on Spotify.

"I mean, one is a cultural ICON who changed music forever, influenced an entire generation with their music, and will forever be apart of Western Culture for the rest of time, and the other is the Beatles. Not sure why anyone is surprised," one person tweeted.

"Just as God intended," another person posted.

Another Twitter user wrote: "To be fair people who listen to the Beatles don't even know what spotify is."

Ice Spice is definitely on the come up and it's starting to show on the charts. Her single "In Ha Mood" is currently No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This comes after her song "Gangsta Boo" with Lil Tjay became her first track to debut on the chart last month. Her duet with English singer-song writer Pinkpantheress, "Boy's a Liar Part 2," is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after taking the reins as the most-streamed song last week. The single is likely to move into the No. 1 spot on next week's chart.

Ice Spice Spotify Spotify loading...

The Beatles Spotify Spotify loading...

See Reactions to Ice Spice Having More Monthly Spotify Listeners Than The Beatles Below