Kim Kardashian Raps Ice Spice’s ‘In Ha Mood’ – Watch

Kim Kardashian is apparently a fan of the Ice Spice single "In Ha Mood."

On Friday (March 3), Kim K. shared a video of herself rapping the lyrics to the Ice Spice single on TikTok along with friend La La Anthony. In the clip, Kanye West's ex and her BFF trade bars from the Bronx. N.Y. rapper's popular track, with Kim sharing La La's parts via FaceTime video.

"I tried dippin', he bеgged me to stay/Bae, I'm not stayin', I just wanna play (Just wanna play)," they rap. "In the party, he just wanna rump (Rump)/Big boobs and the butt stay plump (Stay plump)/She a baddie, she know she a ten (Baddie, ten)/She a baddie with her baddie friend."

"Baddies," Kim Kardashian captioned the post.

As previously reported, Kim's daughter North is also apparently an Ice Spice fan as well. Last month, an illustration North made of Ice Spice went viral after Kim and Ye's daughter shared the drawing via TikTok. Ice Spice was even shocked by the accuracy of the portrait. North scored her TikTok video with Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice's hit single "Boy's a Liar Part 2."

The Kim K. cosign is the latest highlight of Ice Spice's young rap career. "In Ha Mood," the single from Ice Spice's debut EP Like...?, is her second song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after "Gangsta Boo" featuring Lil Tjay. "In Ha Mood" currently sits at No. 63 on the chart. The aforementioned "Boy's a Liar Part 2" is currently No. 3 on the chart with a chance to become Ice Spice's first No. 1 single next week.

Watch Kim Kardashian Rap the Lyrics to Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" Below