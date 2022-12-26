Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Speaking on Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian said it's not easy co-parenting with Kanye West.

In an emotional interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, which premiered on Monday (Dec. 26), Kim Kardashian broke down in tears and disclosed that co-parenting with Kanye West has been very difficult but she is doing everything possible to shield their children from seeing and hearing their famous father's erratic behavior and hateful comments.

"It's hard," Kim acknowledged at the 8:45 mark in the video below. "Co-parenting is really fucking hard."

Kim added that she had the best relationship with her dad, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, so she's making sure their four children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—all have a bonding relationship with their father.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," she stated. "That's what I would want for them."

Kim went on to explain that she will not bring any negative energy that her ex-husband is exuding to the world to affect what's going on in her household.

"If they don’t know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" she questioned. "That's really heavy grown-up shit that they're not ready to deal with. That they are not ready to deal with."

"And when they are, we'll have those conversations. I'll be so prepared," she continued. "But until then I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

Kim beams when describing North's rapping abilities and revealed that she often records her oldest daughter spitting rhymes. She also said that she has no shame dancing with North on TikTok.

Kim maintains that her kids are super normal and that one day they will thank her for not disparaging their father in the media.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could," she said. "All the crazy shit. They'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in."

Despite her chaotic situation, Kim K says she truly feels at peace and is having fun and enjoying life.

After seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021. Their legal action lasted for a year and on March 2, 2022, a judge granted her request to dissolve her marriage to Ye.

After their separation, Kanye, on several different occasions, accused Kim of allegedly not allowing him to see his children. Ye would also dissed Kim’s now ex-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, on social media. Her and Pete has since went their separate ways in October 2022, citing their busy schedules making it difficult to maintain a relationship.

Kim K told Angie Martinez the she's a hopeless romantic and feels that God will bring her the right person to fall in love with when the time is right.

Check out the full interview below.

Watch Kim Kardashian's Interview with Angie Martinez on Her IRL Podcast Below