Doja Cat Changes New Album Cover After the Original Looked Nearly Identical to Metal Band Chaver’s Cover

Doja Cat has changed the cover art for her new Scarlet album after the original artwork looked almost identical to the cover for metal band Chaver's new project.

Doja Cat Changes Album Cover

On Thursday (Aug. 31), Doja Cat uploaded a new cover for her forthcoming Scarlet album on Instagram after debuting a previous version on Tuesday (Aug. 29). The new version features a drawn image of two black spiders appearing to kiss. The previous version featured a single red spider on a white background.

Why Did Doja Cat Change Her Album Cover?

Doja Cat's move appears to be in reaction to her album cover looking strikingly similar to metal band Chaver's new album, Of Gloom. Both covers were made by artist Dusty Ray. And both albums are slated to be released on Sept. 22.

Read More: 21 of the Oddest Moments From Doja Cat Lately

Doja Cat Promotes New Single With Horror-Movie Themed Trailer

Doja Cat is slated to drop her new single "Demons" on Friday (Sept. 1). On Wednesday (Aug. 30), a horrifying trailer was released in promotion of the track. The trailer costars actress Christina Ricci who is the resident of a home that is haunted by a demon played by Doja Cat.

Check out Doja Cat and Chaver's almost identical album covers below.

See the New Version of Doja Cat's New Scarlet Album Cover