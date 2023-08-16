Doja Cat Feels Free After Losing a Whole Bunch of Followers on Instagram

Doja Cat is breathing a sigh of relief after reportedly losing over 800,000 Instagram followers in the last few weeks.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Doja Cat weighed in on people hitting the unfollow button on her Instagram page in droves following a recent controversy with fans. Instead of being upset about the mass exodus, the Grammy winning rhymer expressed relief.

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was," Doja Cat posted on her Instagram Story. "I feel free," she added.

Last month, Doja Cat faced backlash for a social media interaction with fans where she told supporters she didn't love them. As a result, she reportedly lost over 250,000 followers in two days following the back-and-forth. According to social media tracker Hype Auditor, Doja's follower count has dipped by over 800,000 since the incident.

