TikTok Asks Users to Call Congress and Boycott Plan to Ban Platform

TikTok is asking its user to fight back against Congress' plan to ban the platform.

TikTok Asks Users to Call Congress

On Thursday (March 7), TikTok users received a message to their accounts from the platform urging them to call Congress and push back against the bill that would end TikTok in the U.S.

"Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok," the message, which can be viewed below, begins. "Speak up now before your government strips 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free expression."

There is also a button in the message where users can bang Congress' line directly in order to express their opposition. According to reports, angry teens have been flooding the line.

Why Does Congress Want to Ban TikTok?

Talks of a TikTok ban were first proposed back in 2020. That August, former President Donald Trump signed an order that would ban the platform, which is owned by China-based company ByteDance, unless it was sold to a U.S. company. He cited TikTok's alleged forwarding of U.S. users' information to the Chinese government. The order fell through.

However, on Wednesday (March 6), lawmakers in Washington D.C. signed off on a bill dubbed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which would give ByteDance six months to sell the company to a U.S. buyer or face a ban.

Check out TikTok's message urging users to call Congress and oppose banning the platform below.

See TikTok's Message About the Potential Ban