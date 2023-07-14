Jay-Z’s Book of Hov Tribute Exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library Gives a Look at His Life’s Work

Jay-Z's new Book of Hov tribute exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library is now open to public and features thousands of items that give a look into the rap superstar's life and career.

Book of Hov Tribute Exhibition Opens

On Friday (July 14), the central library building of the Brooklyn Public Library in Grand Army Plaza turned into Hov headquarters with the opening of the Book of Hov tribute exhibition, a gallery of items paying homage to the BK native.

"Our goal, with The Book of Hov tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success," at statement of the exhibition's website reads. "And the borough where his journey began."

While the inside of the building is stuffed with Jigga memorabilia, the outside is covered with quotes from Jay-Z.

Items Featured in the Book of Hov Exhibition

This is no small affair. The Book of Hov exhibit features thousands of Jay-Z's archived belongings including "original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life."

The exhibit will run through the summer.

Take a look at Jay-Z's Book of Hov exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library below.

See Inside Jay-Z's Book of Hov Tribute Exhibition Below