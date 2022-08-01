Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch

Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set.

On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.

"Btich-ass nigga, if you want to fight we can do it," Wiz can be heard telling the man standing behind the laptop onstage while surrounded by concertgoers.

"Y'all niggas suck. Don't hug me, bitch," Wiz reacts after the record spinner tries to quell the situation by hugging the rapper. "Play my new shit, nigga. Play it. Play 'Bad Ass Bitches.'"

"Y'all are horrible DJs," Wiz continues. "I came here tonight, to hope for y'all to have a good-ass time, a great-ass time. But you know what I'm not gonna do? I'm not gonna let these ho-ass niggas think this shit is acceptable. I'm a real-ass nigga, dawg. My album just came out today. Play my new shit, dawg."

Wiz ends up pushing the guy and appearing to finish without him. According to some sources, the subjects of Wiz's ire were DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron. It is unclear what set Wiz off.

XXL has reached out to Wiz's team for comment.

Wiz Khalifa is on the heels of releasing his seventh album, Multiverse. The 17-song offering features guest appearances from THEY., Girl Talk and more. He is currently on the first leg of his Vinyl Verse Tour with Logic.

See Video of Wiz Khalifa Going Off on DJs at a Recent Album Release Party Below