Young Nudy Reacts to Nearly 200 of His Songs Leaking

Young Nudy is hellbent on finding out who leaked nearly 200 of his songs last night.

On Wednesday morning (Dec. 7), Young Nudy hopped on his Instagram Story, apparently fresh out of bed, to address news that 172 of his songs surfaced online on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

"Bruh, I don't even play no weird shit like that, bruh. So, I'ma say this shit one time, bruh," Young Nudy says while wiping away eye boogers. "I don't know if y'all know, I'm not like other rappers, bruh. I'm 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music. And I'm 100 percent gonna pull up at whatever studio it is and I'm 100 percent gon' beat your ass, on my mama."

Nudy was one of several rappers whose music wound up on popular music leak site leaked.cx. The East Atlanta rapper suffered the biggest blow. Young Thug and Gunna each had 20 songs leak, while SahBabii had 41 songs in the leaked file. Other artists whose leaked music appeared on the site included 21 Savage, Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, Migos, Quavo and others.

The source of the leak remains unknown. It is presumed the music was collected from a stolen or lost hard drive.

Nudy released his latest project EA Monster back in August, the follow-up to his 2021 album Rich Shooter.

XXL has reached out to Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug and Gunna's teams for comment.

See Young Nudy's Reaction to 172 of His Songs Being Leaked Below