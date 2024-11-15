Maxo Kream, Young Nudy, Quando Rondo and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Maxo Kream, Young Nudy, Quando Rondo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Young Nudy/RCA Records / Stomp Down / Quando Rondo/Never Broke Again/Atlantic

We are slowly moving closer to the end of 2024 but the new tunes keep rolling in. This week, a Texas rapper looks himself in the mirror with a new album, one of Atlanta's most popular street rappers drops a sequel to a popular project, a Georgia rhymer who has found his name in the headlines recently releases what may be his last project before doing a bid and more.

Maxo Kream Drops Personification Album

Houston Texan Maxo Kream's Weight of the World was quietly one of 2021's best rap projects. The Lone Star State rhymer fills in the fourth quarter of 2024 with his latest release Personification. The new album finds Maxo examining his own psyche as he juggles the street life, family and fatherhood. The 14-song LP features guest spots from BigxThaPlug, That Mexican OT, Rob49 and more, and contains the previously released single "Cracc Era" with Tyler, The Creator.

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2024

Young Nudy Presents Sli'Merre 2 Project

Young Nudy makes sure to leave fans with new music in 2024. The East Atlanta rapper teams up with producer Pi'erre Bourne on the sequel to their 2019 collab album Sli'merre.  With Pi'erre handling the production, Nudy does most of the heavy lifting on the 16-song release. S2 only contains one feature from Baby Drill on the song "Save Myself."

Read More: This Is Every Hip-Hop Song and Album That Has Gone Diamond in Music History

Quando Rondo Shares Here for a Reason Album

Quando Rondo has spent 2024 dealing with some serious legal issues. He puts the focus back on music with his latest LP Here for a Reason. The new album, which is the follow-up to 2023's Recovery, clocks in at 17 songs. The one feature comes via Winter Rae on the track "Rollin'." After pleading guilty in a federal drug trafficking case in August, Quando is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

Check out all the new projects dropping this week from Cordae, Denzel Curry and more below.

  • Personification

    Maxo Kream
    Stomp Down
    loading...

  • Sli'merre 2

    Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne
    Young Nudy/RCA Records
    loading...

  • Here for a Reason

    Quando Rondo
    Quando Rondo/Never Broke Again/Atlantic
    loading...

  • The Crossroads

    Cordae
    Atlantic
    loading...

  • King of the Mischievous South

    Denzel Curry
    PH Recordings/Loma Vista Records
    loading...

  • Living Proof

    Dave East and AraabMuzik
    FTD/Genre Defying Ent.
    loading...

  • Reloaded: Side B

    Boosie BadAzz
    Badazz Syndicate
    loading...

  • Hoffa

    Berner
    Bern One Entertainment
    loading...

  • Petrichor

    070 Shake
    Getting Out Our Dream/Def Jam
    loading...

  • The Last Doll

    Kash Doll
    Kash Doll Enterprises/MNRK Records
    loading...

  • I've Never Been Here Before Deluxe

    Erick The Architect
    Erick The Architect
    loading...

  • Best of Both Worlds Deluxe

    Flau'jae
    Flauge Entertainment
    loading...

  • Afrikan Alien

    Pa Salieu
    Warner Music UK Limited
    loading...

  • Back in the Field

    BlakeIANA
    300 Entertainment/Murder Recordings
    loading...

See 50 of the Greatest Hip-Hop Album Covers

Filed Under: 070 Shake, araabMUZIK, Bangers, Berner, BlakeIANA, Boosie Badazz, Cordae, Dave Easdt, Denzel Curry, Flau'jae, Kash Doll, Maxo Kream, Pa Salieu, Quando Rondo, Young Nudy
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL