Maxo Kream, Young Nudy, Quando Rondo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

We are slowly moving closer to the end of 2024 but the new tunes keep rolling in. This week, a Texas rapper looks himself in the mirror with a new album, one of Atlanta's most popular street rappers drops a sequel to a popular project, a Georgia rhymer who has found his name in the headlines recently releases what may be his last project before doing a bid and more.

Maxo Kream Drops Personification Album

Houston Texan Maxo Kream's Weight of the World was quietly one of 2021's best rap projects. The Lone Star State rhymer fills in the fourth quarter of 2024 with his latest release Personification. The new album finds Maxo examining his own psyche as he juggles the street life, family and fatherhood. The 14-song LP features guest spots from BigxThaPlug, That Mexican OT, Rob49 and more, and contains the previously released single "Cracc Era" with Tyler, The Creator.

Young Nudy Presents Sli'Merre 2 Project

Young Nudy makes sure to leave fans with new music in 2024. The East Atlanta rapper teams up with producer Pi'erre Bourne on the sequel to their 2019 collab album Sli'merre. With Pi'erre handling the production, Nudy does most of the heavy lifting on the 16-song release. S2 only contains one feature from Baby Drill on the song "Save Myself."

Quando Rondo Shares Here for a Reason Album

Quando Rondo has spent 2024 dealing with some serious legal issues. He puts the focus back on music with his latest LP Here for a Reason. The new album, which is the follow-up to 2023's Recovery, clocks in at 17 songs. The one feature comes via Winter Rae on the track "Rollin'." After pleading guilty in a federal drug trafficking case in August, Quando is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

Check out all the new projects dropping this week from Cordae, Denzel Curry and more below.