Quando Rondo Reaches Plea Deal in Federal Drug Case

Quando Rondo has reached a plea agreement in his federal drug case in Georgia.

Quando Rondo Agrees to Plea Deal

On Tuesday (June 25), United States Attorney Jill E. Steinberg filed documentation in United States District Court Southern District of Georgia revealing both sides have come to a plea deal, according to court documents obtained by XXL. The details of the plea agreement were not disclosed. The judge in the case has yet to make a decision on the plea.

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's attorney for comment.

Quando Rondo's Legal Issues

Last June, Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, was arrested and charged with drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity. The same month, the rapper and 18 other men were indicted, with authorities accusing the rapper of being the manager of the local Rollin' 60 Crip sect in his hometown of Savanah, Ga. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

The case was picked up by the Feds last December. That month, Quando pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was facing 20 years in federal prison if found guilty.

While out of bond, Quando was arrested last December for DUI after he got into a car crash that July where he had signs of an overdose. Quando recently announced he celebrated eight months of sobriety.

Check out WJCL's report about Quando Rondo's plea deal below.

Watch Coverage of Quando Rondo's Plea Deal