Quando Rondo Arrested for Drug Conspiracy, Participating in Criminal Street Gang Activity

Quando Rondo has been taken into custody in Georgia on serious charges including drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Quando Rondo Arrested in Georgia

On Friday (June 16), Quando Rondo was arrested in Chatham County, Ga. on multiple felonies. According to police records obtained by XXL, the Never Broke Again rapper was booked on two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Quando Rondo Hints at Arrest

Earlier in the day, Quando Rondo hinted that he would be going away.

"I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc!" he tweeted on Friday morning.

Quando Rondo's Past Troubles

Quando Rondo has been through some trying times in the past couple years. He is forever connected to the death of King Von, which his friend Timothy "Lul Tim" Leek has been charged with. In May of 2021, Quando was involved in a shooting that left one person hospitalized. Last August, his friend was shot and killed when they were targeted in a shooting that took place in Los Angeles.

"I just stand on praying and keeping faith," Quando Rondo told XXL in March. "That keeps me pushing through the day."

"I also sit back and try my best to know that it's people out here that really ain't got nothing, who really living in poverty and going through things," he added. "But at the same time, I know I'm blessed with the position I'm in, and I try to take that very seriously."

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's team for comment.