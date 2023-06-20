Quando Rondo and 18 Others Indicted on Gang and Drug Charges, Rapper Accused of Being Rollin’ 60’s Gang Manager – Report

Quando Rondo and 18 others have reportedly been indicted on gang and drug charges with the Savanah, Ga. rapper accused of being in a managerial position in the local Rollin' 60s gang.

Quando Rondo and 18 Others Indicted on Multiple Charges

On Tuesday (June 20), local Savanah, Ga. news station WJCL reported that the "Scarred From Love" rapper and 18 other individuals have been indicted by the Chatham County District Attorney's Office in a 49-count indictment accusing the group of dozens crimes including drug charges, gang affiliation and use of a cell phone to conduct illegal activity. Quando Rondo in particular is being accused of being in a manager role in his local chapter of the Rollin' 60s Crips gang.

Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, is facing two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances. The indictment notes a specific incident where Quando allegedly traveled to Macon, Ga. on June 4 to pay a supplier for marijuana.

Quando Rondo's Arrest

Quando Rondo was arrested in Georgia on June 16 after turning himself in to face multiple felony charges. That morning, he put out a foreshadowing tweet shouting out his loved ones.

"I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc!" he tweeted.

XXL has reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office and Quando Rondo's team for comment.