Quando Rondo Arrested by the FBI on Federal Drug Charges

Quando Rondo Arrested by FBI on Federal Drug Charges

According to a WJCL News report, published on Saturday (Dec. 9), Quando Rondo was arrested by the FBI at midnight Friday (Dec. 8) by Savannah police in Savannah, Ga. The Georgia rapper, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was in the passenger seat of a car he was riding in when police swooped in and made the arrest. Quando was taken into custody without incident.

The specific charges against Quando are unclear outside of a FBI spokesperson telling WJCL News, "drug charges."

XXL has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Quando Rondo Is Currently Under Indictment on Gang and Drug Charges

Quando Rondo's federal arrest comes nearly six months after he and 18 others were indicted on gang and drug charges. The embattled rhymer is also accused of being in a managerial position in the local Rollin' 60s gang.

In a 49-count indictment by the Chatham County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors accused the group of dozens of crimes including drug charges, gang affiliation and use of a cell phone to conduct illegal activity.

Quando is facing two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Since the indictment, Quando has had several run-ins with the law. Back in July, prosecutors were seeking to have his bond revoked following his car accident on July 19. According to police, Quando's vehicle crashed into another car after he allegedly overdosed while behind the steering wheel.

In November 2023, prosecutors filed a motion to ban Quando from Chatham County, Ga., citing his gang ties and threat to the community. However, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes denied the prosecution's motion.

