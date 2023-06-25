Quando Rondo Accused of Telling Crew to Get Guns After Spotting Opps at Movie Theater

During a bond hearing, prosecutors accused Quando Rondo of telling crew members of his gang to get guns after spotting his opps at a movie theater.

Quando Rondo Appeared in Court for a Bond Hearing

According to news station WJCL 22's report, published on June 23, Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, made his first court appearance for a bond hearing in Savannah, Ga. The 24-year-old rapper is among 18 other individuals who have been indicted by the Chatham County District Attorney's Office on multiple gun and drug charges. Prosecutors claim Quando is the manager of the local Rollin' 60s gang.

During his bond hearing (watch the video at the bottom of this post), Quando's attorney, Jonah Pine, attempted to argue for his client to be released on bond following his arrest on drug charges.

"In this community, my client is like a local hero," he said. "Born and raised here, done good, had a successful business."

But assistant district attorney Chris Stofle vehemently disagreed and revealed some startling information as to why. According to the prosecutor, Quando allegedly called his crew on the phone while at a movie theater and told them to bring weapons after seeing his opps (aka "opposition").

"Is he a threat to the community? Yes, he is," he stated. "The cause that we have shown that [Quando] made phone calls to other 60s Rollin gang members and said they are 1100 gang members up here—1100 is the opposition—and said bring your guns here. His words, your honor. That is a danger in the community."

"When you have people coming to a movie theater bringing guns…that's a danger to the community. That is the language that's in the indictment," he added.

Quando Rondo Indicment

Quando Rondo surrendered to police on June 16 and was booked on multiple felony charges. That morning, he put out a tweet shouting out his loved ones.

"I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc!" he wrote.

A day later, the Chatham County District Attorney's Office announced a 49-count indictment against 18 individuals, including Quando Rondo. The group is accused of committing several crimes, including drug charges, gang affiliation and illegal use of a cell phone.

Quando specifically is facing two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances. The indictment notes a specific incident where Quando allegedly traveled to Macon, Ga. on June 4 to pay a supplier for marijuana.

XXL has reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office and Quando Rondo's team for comment.

Watch Quando Rondo's Bond Hearing Below