YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo.

This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today.

"I had to tell Quando don't nobody care as long as they making dollars off you I've begged for that tape to not be Released and quando respected my wishes," YB wrote in an Instagram Story. "I talk to missionaries everyday inside my home who probably gone ask me about that tape that shit not sitting on top of my heart right but pay attention to what these people promote they are even and don't give a fuck about us."

He concluded the first story: "I see why they didn't post my stop the violence message," referencing his recent video post where he encouraged people to stop enacting and promoting violent lifestyles.

In a second Instagram story, posted roughly 20 minutes after the first one, he continued, "I'm trying to tell you n****s terrified of me boy the internet fooling you I don't play that shit in no type of way that's why I'm just gon stay out the way I see you trying to do some provoking."

"Stop playing with me son you ain't strong enough," he added.

On the project, Rondo is heard seemingly dissing King Von in the song "Want Me Dead." "My favorite opp dead, sister talk too much/No I don't like the bitch/Lul Timmy rollеd her brother up, got steppеd on in some Nike kicks," he rapped on the song.

In YB's statements, it appears he is directing his discontentment at Atlantic Records, who released 3860, and who YoungBoy has a rocky relationship with.

Read NBA YoungBoy's Instagram Stories Below

