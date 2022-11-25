YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Quando Rondo, Meek Mill, Stormzy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview, we are in the home stretch of 2022. This week, we get a collab project from a red-hot rapper and his label artist, the fiery return of a popular Philadelphia MC, the new album from a lauded U.K. rapper and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again might fall short on his goal to release 10 projects this year, but it hasn't been for lack of effort. He puts out his seventh offering of 2022 with the Quando Rondo collab project 3860. The 16-song release features the previously released singles "Give Me a Sign" and "Cream Soda." The lone guest appearance on the project is on the intro track, which features Lul Timm, the man charged with shooting and killing King Von.

Quando Rondo commented on the release on the project on Instagram last week, captioning the cover art, "I Always Wondered Why You Love Me So MuCh Big Brah Out Everybody In The World ! You know it’s Ben 10 Quan9 and Top8."

Meek Mill wants all the smoke when it comes to his new release. After railing against the music industry for weeks, the Philadelphia rapper dropped his independent mixtape, Flamerz 5 on Monday (Nov. 21). The new tape finds Meek getting back to his old form as the he spits fire over beats like DJ Khaled's "God Did," Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," GloRilla's "Tomorrow" and more. The intro track features the Dreamchasers head honcho rapping over a sample of the 1982 Survivor track "Eye of the Tiger."

"If you natural hater of buster don’t put on my music ima mess ya whole day up!!!!!!" Meek tweeted upon the tape's release. "Lol pop that FLAMERZ 5 in if you need some motivation!"

Stormzy returns with This Is What I Mean, his first album in three years. The platinum U.K. MC delivers 12 songs on his comeback project, which includes the singles "Firebabe" and "Hide & Seek." The September single "Mel Made Me Do It" does not appear on the LP, which he say is more soulful than his prior releases.

"I know that this album gives me freedom, which is all I want," Stormzy told GQ in September. "Whether you hate me or love me, at least we can all have a joint consensus that this guy is going to do what he wants."

The new album, Stormzy's third, follows the his two previous platinum LPs, Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy Is the Head, which dropped in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Check out new projects from RZA, Troy Ave and more below.