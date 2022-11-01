Meek Mill Clowned After Revealing Flamers 5 Mixtape Cover

Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today.

On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.

Social media users began to flame Meek as soon as the "Going Bad" MC posted the Flamers 5 cover accompanied by the caption, "Flamerz 5 'for promotional use only.' Any day I pick, I'ma drop it. Give me a few days."

"Meek Mill with probably the worst album cover of the year," wrote one Twitter user, who happens to go by LAxFLAME, in a tweet that has since racked up over 46,000 likes.

"Meek Mill somehow managed to make a worse album cover than CLB," tweeted another person making reference to Drake's 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, which also received negative comments at the time of its release for featuring a number of pregnant woman emojis.

Another Twitter user threw some multi-level shade at the Philly rapper and his new mixtape cover, alluding to the fact that just a few days ago, Meek Mill was hit with some heavy backlash for his unofficial remix to Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin’ U)."

"Meek Mill finna drop the worst song of the year and then got the worst album cover of the year," read the tweet.

Meek Mill's upcoming release of Flamers 5 will mark the fifth installment of his renowned Flamers series. The first Flamers dropped all the way back to 2008, and was soon followed by Flamers 2: Hottest in Tha City and Flamers 2.5: The Preview, both of which were released in 2009. The latest offering in the series was 2010's Flamers 3: The Wait Is Over, which was hosted by DJ Drama as part of his iconic Gangsta Grillz brand. The upcoming mixtape comes on the heels of Expensive Pain, Meek's fifth studio album which was released in October of 2021.

