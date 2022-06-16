Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into the U.K., Forced to Drop Out of Strawberries & Creem Festival

UPDATE (June 16):

A rep for Lil Wayne has released the following statement to XXL in regard to the rapper having to pull out of his headlining set at Strawberries & Creem:

"Due to circumstances out of his control, Lil Wayne won't be able to perform at the Strawberries & Creem Festival this year. Wayne is very disappointed as it's been over a decade since he last performed in the UK, and he was excited to be reconnecting with his UK fans. He is looking forward to performing in the UK at a later date."

ORIGINAL STORY (June 16):

Lil Wayne's upcoming performance at the 2022 Strawberries & Creem festival will not take place after the rapper was reportedly denied entry into the U.K.

On Wednesday (June 15), the festival's official Instagram account made the announcement that Tunechi would no longer be taking the stage for his scheduled headlining performance on Saturday (June 18).

"Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June," the message starts. "Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team. Across the weekend, we still have an incredible array of artists joining us. The team have all worked round the clock to secure a huge new name for Saturday too."

In place of Weezy, Ludacris will be taking the stage at the showcase.

"In absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise [sic] to everyone who was coming to see him perform at S&C," the message continues. "We look forward to welcoming the iconic Ludcacris to the stage instead. We can’t wait to see all of you this weekend. Love and thank you for your support as always. Team S&C."

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's camp and the U.K Home Office for comment.

Festival season is in full swing. Coincidentally, Lil Wayne was a replacement for the Migos at last weekend's Governors Ball in New York City after the group pulled out at the last minute amid breakup rumors.