Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Wants to Press Charges After Wayne Allegedly Pulled Assault Rifle on Him – Report

Lil Wayne's security guard is reportedly looking into pressing charges against the rapper following an altercation that occurred last month.

According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (Jan. 3), Weezy's security guard has reportedly changed his mind and wants his former boss prosecuted for allegedly pulling an firearm on him during a fight at the rapper's Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion last year.

As previously reported, the Young Money leader got into an altercation with the guard who was accused of taking photos while in the rapper's home and leaking them, which led to fisticuffs before Wayne allegedly pulled out an assault rifle.

The guard reportedly told police that Wayne wanted him out of his house but he retreated to the bathroom instead, which made Lil Tunechi go ballistic. The bodyguard alleges that Wayne pulled out an AR-15 rifle, prompting the guard to run out of the house and to the gated community's guard shack, where he contacted police.

Although the guard called the authorities, he didn't want to press charges against Wayne at the time. It's unclear what charges he is currently seeking, but according to TMZ, the guard now alleges that Lil Wayne hit him in the head and face.

Interestingly, law enforcement sources told the media outlet that police couldn't corroborate the guard's story and that he didn't have any visible marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical attack during the incident.

An insider also told TMZ the case may not have any legs to stand on. Apparently, investigators haven’t spoken to Wayne about the incident, which possibly could be a sign that it’s not destined for prosecution. However, law enforcement sources believe that the guard could be filing a civil suit against Wayne.

Wayne’s camp has denied that the incident occurred and claims Weezy doesn’t even own a gun.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne’s reps and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.