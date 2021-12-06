Police Investigate Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulling Assault Rifle on His Own Bodyguard – Report

It looks like Lil Wayne is under investigation for allegedly pulling an assault rifle on his own bodyguard.

According to a report from TMZ, published early Monday morning (Dec. 6), authorities were called to Weezy’s mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., after the rapper reportedly got into an altercation with one of his bodyguards. The date of the incident is unknown at this time. Apparently, Wayne got into a fight with one of his guards, which grew to a physical altercation before the rap vet allegedly pulled out an assault rifle.

The security guard reportedly told police that Weezy wanted him out of the house after the initial encounter, but the guard went into the bathroom instead and that’s when things went left. The bodyguard alleges that Wayne brandished an AR-15 rifle, which prompted the guard to run out of the house and to the gated community’s guard shack, where he contacted police.

When the authorities arrived at the location, Wayne reportedly left, according to the website. The guard allegedly told police the fight started with the Young Money leader accusing the guard of taking photographs and leaking them to the media.

An insider close to Wayne’s camp reportedly told the media outlet that the incident never happened and Tunechi doesn't own a gun.

Meanwhile, other law enforcement sources involved in the case have reportedly said that police can’t corroborate the guard's story and that he didn’t have any visible marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical attack.

Additionally, the alleged victim does not want to press charges against Lil Wayne. Nevertheless, the police are continuing their investigation and are planning to speak with all parties involved, including Weezy.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and reps for Lil Wayne for comment.