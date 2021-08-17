Ludacris and Gunna Star in Random New Peanut Butter Commercial – Watch

Ludacris is a man of many talents and in his latest business move, he's rapping with a mouthful of Jif peanut butter.

On Monday (Aug. 16), Luda's commercial with the peanut butter brand was unveiled. Gunna also makes an appearance in the minute-and-a-half long clip.

Luda hits booth at a recording studio and is struggling to cement the flow on the verse he's rapping. After about 200 attempts at getting the tempo of his lyrics right, he then turns to his jug of Jif peanut butter that affords him some mystical powers—so to speak—and his delivery becomes smoother than the peanut spread he had just devoured.

Once Luda figures out the trick to unleash his seamless rapping skills in the ad, the Wunna rhymer, who's been watching Ludacris rap for hours, goes, "Man, that flow crazy," in the Dave Meyers-directed commercial. And as Luda conquers his lyrics and flow, a throwback to the 2000's version of himself emerges with a constantly growing afro.

"Those who know me know I am a die-hard peanut butter lover—I even have it on my rider!" the Atlanta native said in a statement. "The opportunity to bring together two things I love—Jif peanut butter and hip-hop music—was a creative challenge I just couldn't pass up. I've been anticipating getting back into the studio for a while now and I saw this as a cool way to merge the best of my roots, inspired by the amazing sounds from artists like Gunna, to see what new-to-the-world magic I could create."

He also shared the clip via Instagram, along with a caption that read, "The Return I Jif® Peanut Butter #ad My new flow “Butter.ATL” is taking the music world by storm one spoonful of @jifbrand at a time. Check out the @DaveMeyers directed video to find out the secret behind my new flow."

The Lil Jif project, which is the campaign Luda's commercial is part of, is the most recent installment in the That Jif'ing Good campaign, which honors the most extreme peanut butter lovers.

Check out Ludacris' Jif commercial featuring Gunna below.