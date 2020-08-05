Listen to These Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated to Atlanta Expeditiously

In 1995, at the inaugural Source Awards in New York City, OutKast member André 3000 famously told the audience that “the South got something to say.” Twenty-five years later, Three Stacks’ prophetic statement rings true as the South—particularly Atlanta—continues to be the epicenter of some of the most creative and innovative rappers and producers in hip-hop.

In the past two decades, Atlanta, or as its affectionally called "The Dirty South," has arguably been an influential force in the development of hip-hop. ATL has cranked out hundreds of rap superstars and introduced rap fans to a new sound almost every year. A key ingredient in Atlanta's success is the inclusiveness of their hip-hop scene. ATL rappers mainly support each other; it’s not uncommon for a rapper with a major radio hit to team up with an independent rhymer who has an underground buzz. For artists in the A, it’s all about building bridges not walls—though the occasional beef pops up here and there.

Throughout the years, A-Town rappers have paid homage to their city. The rap group Goodie Mob helped coin the term “The Dirty South” with their 1995 song of the same name. Veteran hitmaker Jermaine Dupri famously saluted ATL on his 2001 hometown anthem, “Welcome to Atlanta.” Five years after that in 2006, T.I. came through with his track "Ride Wit Me" to show where he kicked it at from Simpson Road to Zone 4. In 2014, Migos touted themselves as the “New Atlanta” along with Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan. Lil Baby and the late rapper Marlo gave fans an aural tour of their ATL hood with their 2017 collaborative song, “A-Town.” A year later, Fellow ATLien 2 Chainz saluted his fellow ATL rappers and showed his love for the A on "Lamborghini Truck (Atlanta Shit)” in 2018.

Overall, these rappers proudly rep where they're from whether it be Bankhead, SWATS (Southwest Atlanta), College Park or Zone 6, to name a few. So XXL highlights a playlist of rap songs dedicated to the beloved city of Atlanta. In the words of T.I., listen expeditiously.