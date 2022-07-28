Quando Rondo Says Rumor That He’s Fighting for His Life in Hospital Is Fake

Quando Rondo is calling the rumor that he is in the hospital fighting for his life fake news.

On Wednesday night (July 27), Quando Rondo shared a post on his Instagram Story to dispel reports that he is in the hospital doing badly. In the selfie, Quando is sitting on a plane wearing shorts and slides.

"That shit fake as hell," the caption reads. "I don't even type like that."

Quando Rondo denied rumors he is in hospital Quando_Rondo/Instagram loading...

Just hours prior, word began to get around on social media that Quando Rondo was not doing well in the hospital after a dire post that appeared to come from his Instagram Story. The image, which is not confirmed to be real nor fake, started circulating online. The post reads: "Pray for me, in da hospital fighting for my life." It was punctuated with two broken heart emojis and praying hands.

It's been fairly quiet for Quando Rondo following the murder of King Von, whose accused killer is an associate of the Savannah, Ga. rapper. Von was killed on Nov. 6, 2020, following a scuffle with Quando Rondo outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta that turned into a shootout. Shortly afterward, Quando appeared to diss King Von during a show. After the incident, Quando was having a hard time getting booked for shows and the ones he was able to book were sparsely attended. He was shot at following a show in Georgia last May.

That same month, he released his most recent project, Still Taking Risks. This past June, he put out his newest single, "War Baby." A week ago, he made the news for claiming a woman stole $10,000 from him.