Quando Rondo performed live in Waycross, Ga. over the weekend and the attendance for the show was noticeably sparse.

The Savannah, Ga. rhymer has been hard-pressed to book any shows since King Von's murder as venues presumably fear violence will break out due to a friend of Quando's involvement in the slaying. On May 1, Quando performed at The Vibe Event Center in what may be his first show since the infamous incident. From the looks of things, very few people showed up. Video captured of the performance shows lots of people on stage with the rapper as he performs. When the camera pans to the crowd, it looks to be just a few more people in the crowd than are on the stage. Half of the venue looks completely empty.

At one point, Quando takes time out between songs to address the small number of attendees. "I ain't gon' lie," he said. "My shows really be deeper than this. But I know a nigga got a lot of shit going on, you feel me? But I still appreciate everybody who came out. I'ma rock this bitch like it's 10,000 people in here."

Quando ended the show mid-song, but before he did, he performed "End of Story," the track that he appears to respond to King Von's killing.

A dark cloud has surrounded Quando since King Von's murder last November, which was set into motion when Von allegedly assaulted Quando outside of an Atlanta lounge and ended with Quando's friend, Timothy Leeks, allegedly shooting Von to death.

Last month, Quando talked about the issue he's having booking shows due to the incident on Instagram Live.

"I can't do no shows ’cause y'all keep this internet shit going," he complained, insinuating people on the internet were playing up beef between himself and King Von's associates. "Every time I do get a show booked or something, the promoter calling back. 'Oh, the police station threatening the venue. They saying if something go down Ima lose my club license. Send my money back, this and that. Can we try this again in a couple months. Time heals everything.' This ’cause of y'all folks."

Quando recently opened up about the King Von incident for the first time during an interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee. His sophomore album, Still Taking Risks, is slated to drop on May 7.

