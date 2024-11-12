Quando Rondo Insists There’s Nothing to Explain About His Relationship With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo contends there is nothing to explain concerning his current relationship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Quando Rondo Opens Up in New Interview

On Monday (Nov. 11), DJ Akademiks premiered his new interview with Quando Rondo on the Off the Record podcast. In the revealing sitdown, where Quando talks about new music, dealing with his current legal issues and more, he also spoke briefly about his current friendship with Top.

"A n*gga f**k with YB," Quando explains at the 15:21 timestamp of the video below. "I love YB. You know YB love me and f**k with me. I know you a fan of YB. It's nothing to explain. Pure love. I don't know what else to explain to you."

Though Quando is still signed to NBA YoungBoy's Never Broke Again record label, some people have questioned if the two rappers are still cool. In 2022, YB expressed disapproval about their joint mixtape 3860 being released. However, he appeared as the sole feature on Quando's 2023 album Recovery. In an interview with XXL last April, Quando talked about receiving motivation from his label boss, despite YB having his own legal issues.

Quando Rondo Preps New Album, Awaits Sentencing

Quando Rondo is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges back in August. However, he is not sitting idle. He is prepping the release of his new album Here for a Reason, which is slated to drop on Nov. 15. The Georgia rapper's name has also been in the headlines in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where authorities say Lil Durk masterminded a murder attempt on Quando in August of 2022.

Check out Quando Rondo's interview with DJ Akademiks below.

Watch Quando Rondo Talk About His Relationship With YoungBoy Never Broke Again