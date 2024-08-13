Quando Rondo Pleads Guilty in Federal Drug Trafficking Investigation

Quando Rondo pleads guilty in his federal drug trafficking investigation.

Quando Rondo Enters Guilty Plea

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), Quando Rondo entered a guilty plea in connection to his federal drug trafficking case, according to documents obtained by XXL. The rapper was arrested and charged with drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity back in 2023. He reached a plea deal in June and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana). This will lessen his time behind bars.

Initially, Quando pleaded not guilty and faced 20 years behind bars if convicted. Had the case gone to trial, U.S. Attorneys were expected to call expert witnesses who specialize in drug distribution and criminal street gangs.

Local news outlet WTOC also reported that shortly after entering his guilty plea, Quando held a press conference outside the courthouse in Savannah, Ga.

"I really wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah and I wanna give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point," Quando Rondo said.

Quando will remain out on bond until his sentencing, which will be on Dec. 12. He now faces up to five years behind bars.

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's attorney for comment.

Quando Rondo's Legal Issues

Quando and 18 other men were indicted by authorities last June after police accused the rapper of being the manager of a local Rollin' 60 Crip sect in his Savannah hometown. Quando was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

The case was then picked up by Federal authorities last December.