Quando Rondo Celebrates Eight Months of Sobriety

Quando Rondo is celebrating eight months of sobriety with a post on social media.

On Wednesday (June 19), Quando Rondo hopped on Instagram to celebrate eight months of sobriety and shared a video from a night with his friends where he says he was "high as hell." He added that he now finally loves being sober.

"I been sober 8 months straight!!!" Quando wrote in the post below. "But these 3 other than flash i know believe in me frfr ! Budda squeal & big brah wac RIP !! I been high as hell this night. I came along way boy thats the only thing i appreciate about this life i finally love being sober! I used to take so many drugs Tblacc & Pluto them used to say I'm tripping but I'm surprised I didn't OD. Thats just mean that I'm here 4 a reason!"

Rondo also added that his next album Here 4 Reason is coming soon.

Quando Rondo Fight Legal Issues

Quando Rondo is currently embroiled in a legal situation related to his past drug use. Quando was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga. back in February for charges related to a 2023 DUI. The charges include driving under the influence and reckless driving. Local Savannah news outlet WJCL 22 reported the incident went down in July of 2023, and that Quando allegedly had signs of an overdose at the scene of the incident. Quando was out on bond for another case when he was arrested.

Last December, Quando Rondo was also arrested on federal drug charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond. The rapper is facing 20 years in prison on federal drug charges if found guilty.

Check out Quando Rondo's celebratory post below.

