Quando Rondo Sentenced to 33 Months in Prison for Drug Conspiracy Charges – Report

Quando Rondo has reportedly been sentenced to 33 months in prison for drug conspiracy charges in Georgia.

Quando Rondo Sentenced

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Quando Rondo appeared in federal court in Chatham County, Ga., where he learned his fate after pleading guilty in a federal drug trafficking case in August, according to local news station WSAV. Quando received a sentence of 33 months. He was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and spend three years on probation following his release, where he will have to undergo drug testing, mental health counseling and educational training requirements. The rapper was facing up to five years in prison. He will begin serving his sentence on Jan. 10, 2025.

XXL has reached out to Quando's reps, his attorney and the Chatham County District Attorney's Office for comment.

Quando Rondo was originally charged with drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity after being arrested in 2023. He reached a deal with the prosecution in June and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana). The rapper also has an open DUI case, which he pleaded not guilty to back in September.

Back in October, Quando released a statement on Instagram dedicated to his hometown of Savanah, Ga. "I've had ups and downs, but I know I can do better - not just for myself, but for the community that has supported me," Bowman wrote in part in a letter shared on Instagram. "Savannah deserves more from me, and I'm working hard to be a better person."

Quando released his most recent album Here for a Reason last month.