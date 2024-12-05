One of the Men Arrested for Allegedly Plotting to Kill Quando Rondo Requests Protective Order

One of the men arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Quando Rondo has requested a protective order in the ongoing murder-for-hire case.

Kavon Grant Seeks Protective Order

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), attorneys for Kavon Grant, one of the five associates of Lil Durk's Only The Family collective charged in the shocking indictment, filed a motion seeking a protective order citing fears sensitive material released during the trial could endanger witnesses. This information includes statements from protected witnesses, autopsy reports and crime scene photos. The prosecutor in the case has agreed as well as the judge.

"A protective order for the discovery is necessary so that the government can produce to the defense materials regarding protected witnesses who participated in the government’s investigation, who may testify at trial, and/or whose safety may be endangered by disclosure of identifying information," Judge Michel Fitzgerald responsed to the motion on Wednesday (Dec. 4). "Because these materials could be used to identify the protected witnesses, the Court finds that the unauthorized dissemination or distribution of the materials may expose him/her to potential safety risks and the danger of witness intimidation."

The defense and prosecution have agreed to censor material if need be and not let anyone outside of the case be privy to such information.

Lil Durk and Codefendants Prepare for Trial

Lil Durk, Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston were arrested on Oct. 24 and charged in connection to the shooting death of Quando Rondo's 24-year-old cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a Lul Pab in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2022.

Authorities say Durk put a bounty on rival Quando Rondo after King Von was killed by Quando's friend Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks in November of 2020. Using a credit card tied to Durk's OTF label, the five men traveled to L.A. to cash in on the bounty in August of 2022 after finding out Quando was staying in a DTLA hotel. Durk allegedly flew in from Chicago a day prior on a private jet. The group stalked Quando before firing on his vehicle at a Beverly Hills-area gas station, killing Quando Rondo's cousin. Quando was unscathed. Grant is accused of being one of the triggermen in the case.

Durk has pleaded not guilty. His trial date is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.