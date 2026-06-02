Quando Rondo Released From Prison to Halfway House

Quando Rondo has been released from federal prison to a halfway house.

After serving 15 months of his 33-month sentence for drug conspiracy, the Georgia rapper has been released from the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution in South Carolina and is currently listed as being in a halfway house in Atlanta, according to records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (June 2).

The move comes after Quando got five months shaved off his sentence in May.

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's team for comment.

Quando was originally arrested in December of 2023 and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. In August of 2024, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana).

He was sentenced to 33 months in prison and began serving his time in January of 2025.

"I’m getting older and wiser, and I understand more now that you have to be close to God," Quando told XXL in October of 2024. "I got a sense of can’t keep going down the wrong road. It’s like, are you going to go down the wrong road until you’re 50? I need new results. I did the wrong thing. Let’s see what doing the right thing get me."

Quando is scheduled to be released from the halfway house on Nov. 11.

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