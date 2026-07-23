Quando Rondo appears on Boxer Adrien Broner's FaceTime after being released from prison last month.

On Wednesday (July 22), AB was on DeenTheGreat's livestream when he got a video call from Quando.

"I'm really home," Quando says in the clip.

"I'm proud of you, bro," AB replies. "It's time to run that sh*t up, gang."

Quando also talks about working with AB when he is free to move around.

"When I get off the leg monitor, we gotta do a stream," Quando says.

In June, Quando was released from the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution in South Carolina to a halfway house in Atlanta after serving 15 months in federal prison for drug conspiracy charges.

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's team for comment.

Quando was originally arrested in December of 2023 and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. In August of 2024, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana).

He served 16 months of his 33-month sentence before being let go in June to spend the rest of his sentence in a residential reentry program.

On June 26, he dropped the project 16 Months. The offering features a guest appearance from the late Lil Poppa.

See Quando Rondo appear on FaceTime after being free from federal prison in June.

Watch Quando Rondo Talk on FaceTime With Boxer Adrien Broner After Being Released From Prison Last Month