Quando Rondo Turns Himself in to Serve 33-Month Prison Sentence for Drug Conspiracy

Quando Rondo has turned himself in to serve 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges last year.

Quando Rondo Begins Prison Sentence

On Jan. 10, Quando Rondo officially began his nearly three-year prison sentence. The South Georgia rapper will do his time at FCI Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio, XXL confirmed on Monday (Jan. 13). His release is not listed. He has been handed a 33-month sentence, which would make him eligible for release in the summer of 2027 with good time credit.

Quando Rondo's Federal Drug Trafficking Case

Quando Rondo was originally arrested in 2023 and charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal, with the authorities saying Quando was a manager of the local Rollin 60s Crips set. He reached a deal with the prosecution in June and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana).

Back in October, Quando released a statement on Instagram dedicated to his hometown of Savanah, Ga. "I've had ups and downs, but I know I can do better - not just for myself, but for the community that has supported me," Bowman wrote in part in a letter shared on Instagram. "Savannah deserves more from me, and I'm working hard to be a better person."

Last December, he was sentenced to 33 months. Quando also has an open DUI case, which he pleaded not guilty to last September.