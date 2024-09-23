Quando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty in DUI, Reckless Driving Case – Report

Quando Rondo has reportedly entered a not guilty plea in connection to his 2023 car crash where he was charged with DUI.

Quando Rondo Enters Not Guilty Plea

The Georgia rapper continues to deal with his legal matters in court. On Sept. 19, Quando Rondo, born Tyqian Bowman, entered a plea of not guilty in Chatham County State Court on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to local Savannah, Ga. news station WSAV.

The charges stem from a car accident that occurred on July 19, 2023. According to a police affidavit, Quando was "operating a motor vehicle in Chatham County and was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle [into] another vehicle. Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose."

Seven months later, in February of 2024, Quando was arrested in connection to the fender bender. The rapper is slated to appear in court for a pretrial hearing to address the matter on Oct. 23.

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's attorney for comment.

Quando Rondo's Other Legal Issues

The DUI is the smaller legal issue the South Georgia rapper has been dealing with for the last year. Last month, he pleaded guilty in a federal drug trafficking investigation. He was originally charged with drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity after being arrested in 2023. He reached a deal with the prosecution in June and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana). His sentencing date for that case is Dec. 12.