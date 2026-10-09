Quando Rondo Says He’s Done Going ‘Tit for Tat’ and Only Making Pain Music

Quando Rondo is done going "tit for tat" with people, declaring he's no longer stressing over other people's actions and will only be making pain music moving forward.

In a series of posts to his Instagram Story on Thursday (Oct. 8), the Georgia rapper was adamant that he's going to just let people do whatever they want to do and move on.

"Today the day I'm not going tit for tat anymore," he wrote. "I ain't begging to fix nothing. I ain't stressing nomore at the end of the day she/he gonna do whatever it is they want to do you can't stop it. It's no reason to stress it's no reason to try to make the next individual mad or nothing just move tf on that's on all my dead loved ones today the last they a call or text another mf how first."

At the end of the post, he added, "Long live Turk this on yo name."

On a second post, he told fans not to expect any turnt-up songs from him any time soon, noting that he's been through nothing but pain as of late and his music is going to reflect that.

"I hope yall ain't looking for a turnt song because I ain't been though nothing turnt up," he said. "I ain't got nothing but pain in my life so if you ain't looking for pain music gone head & unfollow me because I need a listening ear not a nodding head !!!"

Check out Quando Rondo's full posts below.

See Quando Rondo Declare He's Only Making Pain Music

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